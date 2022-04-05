Lincoln bypass plan approved
Plans have for a "desperately needed" £212m bypass near Lincoln have been approved.
The new dual carriageway would link the A46 Pennells Roundabout to the Lincoln Eastern Bypass, creating a ring road around the city.
County council leaders warned that other schemes "might have to slip" to keep within the budget.
It is hoped construction of the road would begin in November 2025 and it would open three years later.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Lincolnshire County Council's (LCC) executive committee approved pre-construction details, including surveys and planning applications and a new contract with construction firm Balfour Beatty.
The council hopes the road will reduce traffic around North Hykeham, Lincoln and the surrounding villages, as well as improving connections to the Midlands and the Humber ports.
The cost is currently estimated to be between £179m and £212m, with £110m coming from the Department for Transport (DfT), £38 million from LCC and £10m from developer contributions.
However, a council report said there was a funding gap of between £24.8 to £57.9 million, with no more government funding currently expected.
Councillor Martin Hill told the committee the decision "pulled the trigger ready for the next three years".
He said it was "desperately needed" adding: "Anyone that lives near Hykeham knows it's pretty grim most of the time in terms of traffic movements."
Referring to the potential funding gap due to national spikes in labour and material costs, along with inflation, he added: "It will remain one of the top priorities of the future when we get other future funding for the council, but it might mean other schemes might have to slip to keep us within the financial envelope."
Council officers said they were confident they could deliver the project within the budget.
As part of the scheme, the council has already bought eight properties and a parcel of land in response to "blight" claims.
