Red Arrows pilot shares favourite photos of team's displays

Wg Cdr Adam Collins said the image he was most proud of was of the Reds flying over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

An outgoing Red Arrows pilot has shared his favourite images of some of their spectacular displays.

Wg Cdr Adam Collins led his nine fellow aerobatic aces on an 11-week tour of North America in 2019.

As Red 10, he supervised the rest of the team and was also tasked with flying their official photographers into prime position during flypasts of famous landmarks.

He said the image he was most proud of showed the Reds soaring over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

"Positioning of the aircraft and timing were both critical, in order to be far enough away from the bridge and aircraft to have the right perspective just as they crossed the bridge," he said.

"It's not always the case, but this image worked out exactly as planned."

Wg Cdr Collins said the North America tour had been a highlight of his four seasons as Red 10 - a role which also involved providing the air show commentaries, supervising practices and public displays, and flying the team's spare jet
The former Tornado pilot said a shot of the team over Niagara Falls was another highlight. He said photo-chasing was one of the most exciting parts of the job, and "capturing a stunning picture is a real team effort between the photographer and pilot"
The squadron, usually based at RAF Scampton, Lincolnshire, performed above several major US cities and landmarks, including a memorable flight above New York
Wg Cdr Collins said a picture of the Reds flying over the Statue of Liberty in New York was another "burnt into" his memory
Sqd Ldr Graeme Muscat has replaced Wg Cdr Collins as Red 10, describing his new role as "a boyhood dream come true"

