Red Arrows pilot shares favourite photos of team's displays
- Published
An outgoing Red Arrows pilot has shared his favourite images of some of their spectacular displays.
Wg Cdr Adam Collins led his nine fellow aerobatic aces on an 11-week tour of North America in 2019.
As Red 10, he supervised the rest of the team and was also tasked with flying their official photographers into prime position during flypasts of famous landmarks.
He said the image he was most proud of showed the Reds soaring over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
"Positioning of the aircraft and timing were both critical, in order to be far enough away from the bridge and aircraft to have the right perspective just as they crossed the bridge," he said.
"It's not always the case, but this image worked out exactly as planned."
