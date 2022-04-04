Boy, 16, arrested over Market Rasen head injury assault
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after man was hospitalised with a serious head injury sustained during an assault in Lincolnshire.
Police officers were called to Union Street in Market Rasen just after 21:00 BST on Friday to reports a man had been injured.
Lincolnshire Police said his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The boy, along with a 20-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Both have since been released on bail pending further inquires.
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.
