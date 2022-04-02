Man arrested over Market Rasen head injury assault

Google Streetview
The man received a serious head injury in Union Street in Market Rasen

A man has been arrested after an assault in Lincolnshire which left another man in hospital with a serious head injury.

Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to Union Street in Market Rasen just after 21:00 BST on Friday where a man had been injured.

His injuries are described as serious but not thought to be life-threatening.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

The force said anyone who witnessed the incident or with relevant information - including dashcam or mobile phone footage - should contact them on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics