Man arrested over Market Rasen head injury assault
- Published
A man has been arrested after an assault in Lincolnshire which left another man in hospital with a serious head injury.
Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to Union Street in Market Rasen just after 21:00 BST on Friday where a man had been injured.
His injuries are described as serious but not thought to be life-threatening.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.
The force said anyone who witnessed the incident or with relevant information - including dashcam or mobile phone footage - should contact them on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.