Lincoln Hospital: Man charged with arson over hospital A&E blaze
- Published
A man has been charged with arson following a fire which led to the closure of the A&E department at a Lincolnshire hospital.
Patients and staff had to be evacuated from Lincoln County Hospital's emergency unit early on Monday morning.
John Gillion Watson, 56, of Vicarage Court, Sleaford, had been charged with arson recklessly endangering life, according to Lincolnshire Police.
He was due to appear before Lincoln Magistrates' Court later, it added.
The fire broke out in a radiology room at about 03:00 BST on Monday, with affected patients having to be cared for in other areas of the hospital, United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT) said.
No-one was injured, but the blaze caused "extensive damage", including to X-ray, CT and MRI scanners, according to Lincolnshire Police.
UHLT said some hospital services affected by the fire had since resumed.
A spokesperson said: "Outpatient appointments are going ahead with a small number of exceptions. Patients will be contacted directly and their appointments rearranged where this is the case.
"The adjoining Lincoln Urgent Treatment Centre has also reopened with a reduced service."
Meanwhile, patients who were due to have an X-ray, CT or MRI scan on Wednesday, have been asked not to attend the hospital.
Those affected would be contacted directly, the trust said.
Andrew Morgan, ULHT chief executive, said he could not give a time or date when the A&E department would be able to reopen.
