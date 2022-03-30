Kyra Leanne King: Inquest opens into dog attack death
- Published
A three-month-old girl killed by a dog at a beauty spot died from head and neck injuries, an inquest has heard.
Lincoln Coroner's Court was told Kyra Leanne King was attacked on 6 March in the car park at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, in Lincolnshire.
The hearing was adjourned, with a full inquest to take place at a later date.
A man and woman, aged 54 and 40, who were held on suspicion of being in charge of an out-of-control husky dog, have been released under investigation.
'Sad case'
Kyra's provisional cause of death came from a post-mortem examination conducted by a doctor at Leicester Royal Infirmary, the hearing was told.
Coroner Paul Cooper described it as a "sad case".
Det Insp Calley Murray, from Lincolnshire Police, told the inquest the dog involved was now being held in secure kennels.
The force had applied for a destruction order once forensic tests had been completed, she said.
The case remained a live investigation and officers were "keeping an open mind", Det Insp Murray added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.