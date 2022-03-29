Woodhall Spa: Ex-RAF airfield could become Lincolnshire tourism focus
A former RAF site which saw action in World War Two and which was used more recently as a temporary mortuary could be transformed into a tourism focus.
East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) and Lincolnshire County Council have both expressed interest in buying the Woodhall Spa site in Lincolnshire.
ELDC said it had now set aside £10,000 to explore buying the £1.6m site.
Councillor Graham Marsh, from ELDC, said it could prove to be "good both economically and recreationally".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Councillor Marsh said the authority should examine purchasing the Ministry of Defence-owned site "because RAF land very rarely comes up for sale twice".
He added: "It's smack in the middle of our area and it gives us a wonderful opportunity to do all sorts of things in the future."
Meanwhile, Councillor Adam Grist said: "We've made a big play over the last few years about the need to further promote tourism opportunities and there is real potential with this site."
Undertaking a feasibility study into the former airfield was "well worth the money", he said.
Woodhall Spa airfield opened in 1942 as a satellite station to RAF Coningsby, home to a number of RAF squadrons including the legendary 617 "Dambusters" Squadron.
Part of the site was also the location for an emergency mortuary during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Buildings used at that time could be "repurposed for industrial or commercial use", council officials said.
The site currently includes a golf club covering around 80% of its area, which a report said faced closure by the RAF in the coming months.
Lincolnshire County Council has been asked about its plans for the site.
