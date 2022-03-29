Lincoln Hospital fire closes A&E department
A fire has closed a hospital's accident and emergency department in Lincoln.
Lincolnshire Police tweeted: "Due to a fire at A and E in Lincoln hospital, it is currently closed until further notice, please avoid attending."
The fire started at about 04:30 BST but is now out and all fire engines are thought to have left. Patients are asked to avoid the A&E department, which remains closed.
The rest of Lincoln County Hospital is thought to be open.
