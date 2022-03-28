Kyra Leanne King named as Ostler's Plantation fatal dog attack victim
A three-month-old girl who died after being attacked by a dog in Lincolnshire has been named as Kyra Leanne King.
She was attacked by what police said was a husky dog on 6 March at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa.
Coroner Paul Cooper is expected to open the inquest into Kyra's death in Lincoln on Wednesday.
A man and woman, aged 54 and 40, who were held on suspicion of being in charge of an out-of-control dog, have been released under investigation.
The fatal incident happened in the woodland site's car park area,
Ch Supt Andy Cox previously said Lincolnshire Police officers were doing "everything we can" to establish the circumstances of the "exceptionally sad incident".
