Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash near Skegness
- Published
A motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle crash in Lincolnshire, police have said.
The man, aged 65, died when his orange Honda CBR motorcycle crashed on the A52 at Croft, between Boston and Skegness, at 14:30 GMT on Sunday.
Lincolnshire Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash, which closed the road, to get in touch.
Officers are also want to speak to anyone who saw the motorcycle before the incident.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.