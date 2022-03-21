Saulius Badgziunas death: Man in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering another man at a house in a Lincolnshire village.
Saulius Badgziunas, 58, was found injured on 14 March at a house in School Lane, Broadholme, near Saxilby. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rolandas Karbauskas, 48, of School Lane, Broadholme, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court but did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.
A provisional trial date was set for 24 October.
