Ex-council leader Giles McNeill to pay back £214 of stolen £30,000
A gambling-addicted former council leader who stole £30,000 from his local Conservative party coffers has been ordered to pay back just £214.53.
Giles McNeill, 40, was sentenced to 14 months in jail in November for cashing forged cheques and stealing cash between 2014 and 2020.
A proceeds of crime hearing at Lincoln Crown Court heard McNeill had made a benefit of £32,468.16 from his thefts.
However, the court heard he had available assets of only £214.53.
At the November hearing, the court was told McNeill, who led West Lindsey District Council from May 2019 to September 2020, began gambling in 2013.
His addiction became "acute" by 2016, and, said Hal Ewing, defending: "Rather than admit he was becoming overwhelmed, his gambling addiction began to spiral out of control.
"In the end he was unable to deal with the demands placed on him."
McNeill, of The Chestnuts, Nettleham, near Lincoln, had pleaded guilty to charges of theft by an employee, fraud by abuse of position and forgery.
He cashed £20,000 in forged cheques and pocketed £9,365 in cash, including payments from members to attend a Boris Johnson speech.
His thefts were discovered when a new treasurer, Tracey Coulson, took up her role at the Gainsborough Constituency Conservative Association.
In a victim impact statement she said McNeill's behaviour had caused huge reputational damage to the party.
Judge John Pini QC made a confiscation order for the sum of £214.53 and ordered it to be paid in the form of compensation to the treasurer of Gainsborough Constituency Conservative Association.
McNeill, who has been released from custody, was given three months to pay the confiscation order and will face a further seven days' imprisonment if it is not paid.
