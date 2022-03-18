Man charged with murder over Broadholme death
A man has been charged with murdering a man who was found dead in a Lincolnshire village.
Saulius Badgziunas, 58, was discovered on Monday at a house in School Lane, Broadholme, near Saxilby.
Rolandas Karbauskas, 48, also of School Lane, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with the murder of Mr Badgziunas, Lincolnshire Police said.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Lincoln District Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
