Leigh Pateman jailed for setting girlfriend alight
- Published
A man who poured petrol over his girlfriend and set her on fire has been jailed for almost 18 years.
Leigh Pateman, 43, inflicted "irreversible" injuries on 42-year-old Ellen Marshall, dousing her with two bowls of water before fleeing their Skegness flat last April.
She suffered 80% burns and will need 24-hour care for life.
At Lincoln Crown Court, judge Simon Hirst said it was "difficult to think of a crueller crime".
The court heard distressing details of the scene which met fire crews who were called to the couple's shared house in Firbeck Avenue by a neighbour on 22 April last year.
Once inside, they found the living room covered in black smoke and were alerted to the presence of a woman by a gurgling sound.
Lost fingers
Prosecutor Sarah Knight said this led rescuers to Ms Marshall, who was writhing around in "extreme pain".
"There was little hair left on her head," said Ms Knight. "Her face was so badly burnt even then it was difficult to make out her facial features."
Ms Marshall suffered burns to her face, neck, abdomen, chest and limbs, lost several fingers and sustained serious eye injuries in the attack.
Upon admission to hospital she required mechanical ventilation and her chance of survival was placed at less than 50%.
Ms Knight told the court she was now expected to survive, but has limited mobility and reduced life expectancy as a result of her ordeal.
"She will now and always look facially different", Ms Knight said.
Pateman, who had fled the scene on his bike, was found at his mother's house, where he had gone to bed, covered in soot.
He was arrested and treated for burns before being taken into police custody.
The court heard Pateman and Ms Marshall had frequently argued in the months before the attack and he had previously threatened to set her on fire.
Judge Simon Hirst, sentencing, told Pateman: "It is difficult to think of a crueller crime than setting someone alight.
"You used a highly dangerous weapon with the use of fire and an accelerant."
"Her injuries are irreversible and she will never be able to return to her former life," Judge Hirst added.
Pateman of Firbeck Avenue, Skegness, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed for 17 years and 10 months.
Judge Hirst chose not to impose a life sentence after defence barrister Kevin Jones argued that his client had a limited record of serious violence.
But Pateman was told he must serve a further four years on licence after his release, making a total extended sentence of 21 years and ten months.
