Gainsborough dog walk couple injured in gang attack
A couple walking their dog were left with head injuries after an "unprovoked and sustained" attack by a gang in Lincolnshire, police have said.
The man and woman were assaulted on Trinity Street in Gainsborough just after 22:30 GMT on 12 March.
The gang of four males and one female also stole the woman's phone, Lincolnshire Police said.
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault and released on bail.
Police said the couple had just separated to go to different locations when the woman was punched to the floor, kicked in the head and had her phone stolen.
Her partner saw the assault and, when he intervened, was kicked and punched to the head, leaving him with facial injuries.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police, who appealed for witnesses, said: "We are particularly keen to speak to a restaurant delivery driver who may have been in the area witnessing the incident."
