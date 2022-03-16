Ukraine conflict: Lincolnshire families respond to refugee appeal
Scores of Lincolnshire families have offered their homes to people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.
North Kesteven District Council, which is coordinating the response from local authorities, said there were already "50-or-so offers" of accommodation.
Leader Richard Wright said: "We encourage anyone who has the capacity to open up their homes or make available their properties to do so."
It comes after the government launched its Homes for Ukraine scheme.
"The tragedy unfolding in Ukraine is on a terrible scale and it is heartbreaking to see families having to flee their own country with few possessions and little means of support," Mr Wright said.
"We know that, as it always has, Lincolnshire will extend a warm and generous welcome to displaced Ukrainians and that both as individuals and communities we will do whatever is needed locally to help with this humanitarian crisis," he added.
The Lincolnshire Community Foundation has also launched an appeal to help meet additional costs and provisions required by the refugee families and their hosts.
Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove said there would be no limit to how many Ukrainians could enter the UK under the visa sponsorship scheme, and each household would be offered £350 a month, tax-free.
The government previously faced criticism over the speed and scale of its response to the refugee crisis.
Earlier this month, Sir Edward Leigh, Conservative MP for Gainsborough, faced a backlash from local officials and residents after he told the Commons: "We have done our bit" on immigration from Eastern Europe.
He said migration from the region had led to "extreme pressure in terms of housing and jobs".
Sir Edward made the remarks in response to Home Secretary Priti Patel's statement on changes to the UK immigration system to help those fleeing Ukraine.
The veteran MP has since claimed his comments were "misinterpreted or taken out of context".
Anyone able to offer accommodation is asked to register via the government's dedicated website.
