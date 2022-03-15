Broadholme: Death 'unexplained' after man's body found
A man's death is being treated as "unexplained" by police after a body was found in a village near Lincoln.
Officers were called to School Lane in Broadholme at about 13:40 GMT on Monday to reports of a body being discovered, Lincolnshire Police said.
A police presence would remain in the area while inquiries were carried out, a spokesperson said.
Anybody with information that could help their investigation is asked to get in touch with officers.
