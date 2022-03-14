Lincoln teacher Richard Ashley permanently banned over child sex offences
- Published
A teacher found guilty of having sex with a boy and possessing thousands of indecent images of children has been banned from the profession.
In August 2020, Richard Ashley, 59, who taught science at Lincoln's North Kesteven Academy between 2013 and 2016, was found guilty of eight offences.
He subsequently received a two-year suspended prison sentence.
Banning him indefinitely from teaching, a Professional Conduct Panel found his actions "calculated and motivated".
The ban means Ashley cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, youth accommodation or children's home in England.
He also cannot apply for that ban to be revoked at a later date.
'No evidence of remorse'
A report by the Professional Conduct Panel of the Teaching Regulation Agency said Ashley's offences took place between 2008 and 2016 and were "outside of the school setting".
The panel "was satisfied the conduct of Ashley was wholly contrary to the standards expected of the teaching profession", the report said.
It added: "The behaviour involved in committing the offences could have had an impact on the safety or security of pupils and/or members of the public."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the panel did not receive any mitigation from Ashley.
It said that despite sentencing remarks by the judge following his trial at Sheffield Crown Court in 2020, the panel was "not provided with any evidence in respect of Ashley's insight or remorse".
The report added that the panel had not been presented with anything to suggest Ashley - who must sign the sex offenders register for 10 years - was acting under extreme duress.
Ashley's actions were "calculated and motivated", the panel said.
North Kesteven Academy has been contacted for comment.
