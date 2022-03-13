Man dies as car collides with horsebox on A17
A man has died when his car collided with a horsebox on the A17 in Lincolnshire.
The crash, involving a Mercedes and a horsebox, took place at Swineshead Bridge at about 07:00 GMT, Lincolnshire Police said.
The 19-year-old Mercedes driver died at the scene and his family are being supported, officers said.
The road has been closed and police have warned motorists to avoid the area.
Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to contact them.
