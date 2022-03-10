Firefighters tackle Bourne scrap metal yard blaze
Firefighters have tackled a large blaze at a metal recycling centre near Bourne.
About 150 tonnes of scrap metal caught fire at B W Riddle's site, in South Fen Road, at about 20:30 GMT on Wednesday.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue (LFR) said 30 firefighters fought the blaze overnight in an effort to prevent it spreading to other areas.
An LFR spokesperson said nobody has been injured in the fire and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.
