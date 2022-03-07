Baby killed in suspected dog attack at Ostler's Plantation
A three-month-old girl has been killed in a suspected dog attack at a beauty spot.
Paramedics were called to Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, at 23:13 GMT on Sunday.
They called police to the scene, who arrested a 40-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man on suspicion of being in charge of a dog which was out of control. Both remain in custody.
Officers have not released information about how the baby died.
Ch Supt Andy Cox said Lincolnshire Police was doing "everything we can" to establish the circumstances.
"This is an exceptionally sad incident, and one that we know will impact the local community, or indeed anyone hearing about it," he said.
