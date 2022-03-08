Baby girl died after husky dog attack at Ostler's Plantation - police
A three-month-old girl died after being attacked by what was believed to have been a husky dog, police have said.
Paramedics were called to Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, at 23:13 GMT on Sunday.
A man and woman, aged 54 and 40, were held on suspicion of being in charge of a dog which was out of control and have been released under investigation.
Police said they would not be naming the baby, but added she died after being injured in the dog attack.
The fatal incident happened in the woodland site's car park area which remained cordoned-off on Monday while police carried out their investigations.
The dog was currently in isolation in kennels while forensic examinations were carried out, according to Lincolnshire Police.
A force spokesperson said: "This remains a live investigation and we are continuing to determine the circumstances which led to the baby girl's death.
"We ask people not to speculate while we make those inquiries."
Laying flowers near the scene on Tuesday, local resident James Carter said: "It's awful isn't it? We couldn't get into the car park. All we could see was the van and tape and various officers."
