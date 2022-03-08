BBC News

Baby girl died after husky dog attack at Ostler's Plantation - police

Published
Image caption,
Ambulance crews alerted police to the dog attack at Ostler's Plantation on Sunday night

A three-month-old girl died after being attacked by what was believed to have been a husky dog, police have said.

Paramedics were called to Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, at 23:13 GMT on Sunday.

A man and woman, aged 54 and 40, were held on suspicion of being in charge of a dog which was out of control and have been released under investigation.

Police said they would not be naming the baby, but added she died after being injured in the dog attack.

The fatal incident happened in the woodland site's car park area which remained cordoned-off on Monday while police carried out their investigations.

Image caption,
Local resident James Carter paid his respects on Tuesday by laying flowers at the scene of the fatal dog attack

The dog was currently in isolation in kennels while forensic examinations were carried out, according to Lincolnshire Police.

A force spokesperson said: "This remains a live investigation and we are continuing to determine the circumstances which led to the baby girl's death.

"We ask people not to speculate while we make those inquiries."

Laying flowers near the scene on Tuesday, local resident James Carter said: "It's awful isn't it? We couldn't get into the car park. All we could see was the van and tape and various officers."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics