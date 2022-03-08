Baby girl died after husky dog attack at Ostler's Plantation - police
A three-month-old girl died after being attacked by what was believed to have been a husky dog, police have said.
Paramedics were called to Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, at 23:13 GMT on Sunday.
A man and woman, aged 54 and 40, were held on suspicion of being in charge of a dog which was out of control and have been released under investigation.
Police said they would not be naming the baby, but added she died after being injured in the dog attack.
The dog was currently in isolation in kennels while forensic examinations were carried out, according to Lincolnshire Police.
A force spokesperson added: "This remains a live investigation and we are continuing to determine the circumstances which led to the baby girl's death, and ask people not to speculate while we make those enquiries."
