Driver dies in Lincolnshire crash after failing to stop for police
A driver who failed to stop for officers has died after his car crashed into a tree, police have said.
The man, in his 20s, was driving a red VW Scirocco which was spotted by police on the A52 in Lincolnshire at about 23:10 GMT on Friday.
Several minutes later officers found the car had come off the road and crashed with a tree at Croft Bank.
Lincolnshire Police said the matter had been "automatically referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct".
It added an investigation was under way to establish the cause of the collision.
The force has not given further details about why officers were trying to stop the vehicle.
