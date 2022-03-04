Boston killing: Charlie Stevenson jailed for stabbing Christopher Higgs
- Published
A woman who fatally stabbed her former partner in a fight has been jailed for nine years.
Christopher Higgs died at the home of Charlie Stevenson in Portland Street, Boston, on 14 July.
She was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter by a jury at Lincoln Crown Court last month.
During the three-week trial, the 21-year-old claimed Mr Higgs pulled the knife towards himself after attempting to strangle her.
Mr Higgs, who was also 21 and from Spalding, died from a single stab wound to the heart deliberately inflicted by his ex, the prosecution had said.
The pair had a troubled upbringing. Stevenson, who suffered from an unstable personality disorder, was taken into care at the age of four, and Mr Higgs at the age of 12.
They had been in a long-term, "on-off" relationship and the couple had a baby in June 2020.
Mr Higgs was under bail conditions to live with his brother in Spalding at the time of his death, after police were called to an earlier incident at Portland Street in May.
Stevenson said she had allowed Mr Higgs to stay at her home until he got accommodation.
Prosecutor Christopher Donnellan QC told jurors Stevenson gave different accounts of what happened on the day of Mr Higgs's death to save her own skin and to keep custody of the couple's son.
In a 999 call Stevenson said Mr Higgs had slipped and fallen on the knife but she told a police officer at the scene he had stabbed himself.
Following the sentencing on Thursday, Det Ch Insp Richard Myszczyszyn, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "I can only hope that this sentence brings some level of comfort and closure to Christopher's friends and family.
"My heartfelt condolences go out to them at this difficult time."
