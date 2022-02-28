Boston A16: Man denies dangerous driving death charge
A man has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a woman in a crash on the A16 near Boston.
Linda Harris, 76, died when the Toyota Yaris she was travelling in collided with another vehicle in January.
The driver of the Yaris, Patricia Donachie, 72, was seriously injured in the crash and remains in hospital.
Billy Kinsella, 37, of Hook Road, Goole, denies causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury whilst driving dangerously.
Appearing at Lincoln Crown Court via video link Mr Kinsella was told his trial would take place on 25 July. He has been remanded into custody.
Jon Dee, prosecuting, told the court the injured woman was still in intensive care and there would be an update on her condition before the trial.
