Lincolnshire RNLI crew raise funds through Tube challenge
- Published
Two lifeboatmen have visited more that 200 London underground stations in a day as part of a fundraising challenge for the RNLI.
Brad Johnson and Nick Walton, who are volunteers at the Skegness lifeboat, did the challenge wearing their full rescue gear.
The pair took 17 hours to reach their target and have raised almost £1,000.
Mr Johnson said they got a great response from the public and fellow emergency workers in the capital.
"Lots of stares as you can probably imagine. There are two brightly-dressed yellow people with life jackets on in a place where there's not much water," he said.
"The reaction couldn't have been any more positive. We had families coming up to us asking to have pictures with us.
"We got some great opportunities to chat about water safety with them about how they can stay safe both on the river but also by the sea when they go on holiday."
London Underground rules forbid charities from collecting money on their network, so they are relying on online donations. Mr Johnson said traversing the tube system in in full lifeboat kit was "exhausting".
"We actually did about 17,000 steps and climbed the equivalent of about 60 to 70 flights of stairs," he said.
"So especially when we were in the deep tube parts like the Victoria line it got quite warm, especially during the peak hours of a Saturday "You kind of hoped for when the tube goes over ground for a little bit and you get some fresh air."
The tube journey marks the start of a series fundraising challenges for the pair in the lead up the lifeboat charity's 200th anniversary in 2024.
