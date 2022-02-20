Police investigation after bones found in Lincolnshire park
Police are searching a park in Lincolnshire after a member of the public found some bones.
Officers were called to Witham Way Country Park, Tattershall Road in Boston at 13:10 GMT on Saturday.
Lincolnshire Police said it did not know at this stage if the bones were human.
The force added "as a matter of precaution we are consulting with experts and making initial inquiries in the surrounding area".
