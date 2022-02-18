Paul Robson: Sex offender in court on absconding charge
- Published
A convicted sex offender has appeared in court charged with absconding from an open prison in Lincolnshire.
Paul Robson was apprehended in Skegness on Thursday after Lincolnshire Police appealed for the public's help to locate him following his disappearance from HMP North Sea Camp on Sunday.
Robson, 56, was also charged with stealing a prison bicycle, Lincoln Magistrates' Court heard.
He was remanded and is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 18 March.
During his appearance at Lincoln Magistrates' Court, Robson spoke only to confirm that he had no settled address and to give his date of birth.
Robson, who was given a life sentence in 2000 after he sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint, was arrested in Skegness - more than 20 miles away from HMP North Sea Camp - at about 09:30 GMT on Thursday.
The prosecution alleges that Robson was last present at the prison at a 23:59 GMT roll call and later put items on his bed to give the impression he was still there.
Prosecutor Bethany Leigh told the court: "As he had only just got there, he was not entitled to leave the prison."
Robson was also charged with the theft of a prison pedal cycle, which Ms Leigh said was later found abandoned in a farm building around six miles (9.6km) from the prison.
Robson, originally from Newcastle, was jailed at Oxford Crown Court for the attempted rape and indecent assault of his victim.
