Paul Robson hunt: Police release new images of on-the-run sex offender
Police have released new images of a "dangerous" sex offender who has been on the run from an open prison since Sunday.
Paul Robson, described as a "menace to women", walked out of HMP North Sea Camp in Lincolnshire at the weekend.
Robson, 56, was given a life sentence in 2000 after entering a woman's home through a cat flap and sexually assaulting her at knifepoint.
Lincolnshire Police is appealing for the public to report any sightings.
The force said Robson was believed to be in possession of a dark-coloured donkey jacket and may have changed his appearance.
Ch Supt Kate Anderson said the new images showed Robson clean-shaven and with a slightly different-styled beard.
"It's important for members of the public to think about whether the person they are seeing may be Paul Robson and whether or not they need to call us," she said.
She said police were also keeping an open mind about Robson's whereabouts and were pursuing a number of lines of inquiry.
"It is possible that he has moved around the country," she said.
Ch Supt Anderson said the public was right to be concerned about Robson, and the force's priority was to locate him.
"What I would say is do not approach him, do not try to apprehend him yourself, [but] take a note of what he is wearing and where you have seen him and contact us as soon as possible," she added.
Robson, originally from Newcastle, was jailed at Oxford Crown Court for the attempted rape and indecent assault of his victim.
The court heard he had tied her up, put a pillow case over her head and assaulted her while holding a knife to her throat.
Robson had only been released from prison three weeks before the attack and was on licence.
It emerged that Robson had been refused parole five times, but in February 2021 was recommended to the then Justice Secretary Robert Buckland as a prisoner "suitable for a move to open conditions to test whether he would eventually be safe for release".
He was moved to HMP North Sea Camp in January.
The Ministry of Justice said the current Justice Secretary Dominic Raab had since toughened procedures, with greater scrutiny of parole board recommendations on open prison moves.
