Paul Robson: Sex offender who fled HMP North Sea Camp recaptured
- Published
A sex offender branded a "menace to females" has been recaptured after fleeing from an open prison.
Paul Robson, 56 was given a life sentence in 2000 after he sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint.
He walked out of HMP North Sea Camp, in Lincolnshire, on Sunday and spent four days on the run.
Robson was arrested in Skegness at about 9:30 GMT, Lincolnshire Police said.
Announcing his capture, Ch Supt Kate Anderson thanked members of the public who had shared their appeals to find Robson and reported potential sightings.
Officers had worked "tirelessly" in their search for Robson, she added.
Police had issued several appeals to locate Robson since he absconded.
Further images of him were released on Wednesday, with the force suggesting he may have changed his appearance.
Robson, originally from Newcastle, was jailed at Oxford Crown Court for the attempted rape and indecent assault of his victim.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.