Daniel Boulton: Stabbed policeman recalls murderer's attack
- Published
A police officer stabbed by a fugitive double murderer said the killer was the "most dangerous offender" he's faced.
PC Stephen Denniss was off duty and walking his dogs on 1 June 2021 when he spotted Daniel Boulton.
He pursued him but was stabbed in the leg by the suspect, who had killed Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson a day earlier.
A judge commended PC Denniss for his bravery as Boulton was jailed for at least 40 years this week.
Boulton had gone on the run after murdering his ex-partner Ms Vincent and Darren, who was known as DJ to family.
PC Denniss saw him approaching a woman in a field and, fearing he would "attack or rob her", decided to confront the killer.
Boulton fled and the officer gave chase, resulting in a struggle between the two men.
"He tried to stab me several times in the stomach," said PC Denniss.
"Somehow in the altercation I've knocked his arm down and he's stabbed me in the top of the left thigh."
PC Denniss called for back-up as Boulton ran away, leading to his eventual capture at a nearby farm by armed officers.
"I can hand on heart say Daniel Boulton is probably the most dangerous offender I've ever had an altercation with," said Mr Denniss.
"I wasn't ever going to give up.
"I didn't want anybody else to become a victim of Daniel Boulton."
During Boulton's murder trial, the court heard he had walked 28 miles to Ms Vincent's house in High Holme Road, Louth, where he stabbed her nine times.
He then went upstairs to DJ's bedroom and stabbed him 14 times.
Prosecutors said Ms Vincent had a restraining order against domestic abuser Boulton but he "repeatedly" broke it and continued to harass her.
Passing sentence, Mr Justice Pepperall said Boulton had subjected Ms Vincent and her son to "abhorrent physical and psychological abuse" and described him as a "very dangerous man" who took "pleasure" in inflicting violence.
The judge said he commended PC Denniss "for his bravery in seeking to arrest Boulton while off duty and without any back-up or regard for his own safety in order to protect members of the public".
