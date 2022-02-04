Boston murder accused picked up knife to 'scare' partner
A woman accused of fatally stabbing her partner told a jury she had only picked up the knife to "scare him away".
Charlie Stevenson, 21, is accused of murdering Christopher Higgs at her home in Portland Street, Boston, on 14 July.
Giving evidence Ms Stevenson said she had reached for the weapon after Mr Higgs attacked her following a row and he had pulled the blade towards himself.
The defendant, who is on trial at Lincoln Crown Court, denies murder.
Prosecutors allege Mr Higgs, 21, died from a single stab wound to the heart "deliberately inflicted" by Ms Stevenson.
However, the defendant claims he pulled the knife towards himself after strangling her.
'Lost control'
Ms Stevenson told the court Mr Higgs had confronted her in the kitchen after a row.
"I was trying to push him off, [but] he just lost control and started attacking me, punching me in the head, and started strangling me," she said.
The court heard the couple, who had a child together, had a "history of violence", and the defendant had picked up a knife on a previous occasion during a "physical row".
Asked by defence barrister James Newton-Price QC why she picked it up during the previous incident, Ms Stevenson replied: "To scare Christopher away."
"He was shocked and stopped straight away," Ms Stevenson said.
Asked why she again picked up a knife in the incident that led to his death, she replied: "To scare him."
She claimed Mr Higgs had her in a headlock when she picked up the weapon, saying: "I was scared and wanted him to get off me".
Ms Stevenson said Mr Higgs had then put his hand on hers and pulled the knife towards him before "something bad happened".
The court previously heard that Ms Stevenson had called 999 for an ambulance and told the call handler "my boyfriend has just run into the house [and] he's landed on a knife".
The trial continues.
