Lincolnshire family upset over burial plot mistake
A Lincolnshire family said they are "distressed" after discovering someone had been buried next to their dad in a grave reserved for their mum.
Widow Penny Robinson bought a double plot in St Leonard's Churchyard with the wish to be buried alongside her husband Trevor.
Son Benjamin Robinson discovered the error when he came to lay flowers on his father's grave last week.
The parish council has apologised and said it was seeking advice.
Speaking to BBC Radio Lincolnshire, Mr Robinson said there was now no space left for his mother to be buried alongside her husband.
"Having to break the news to my mum was a bit distressing and really upset the family," he said.
"My mum is still in bits about it now."
His brother Luke Robinson said the family wanted an explanation from the council and for the mistake to be rectified as soon as possible.
"They've offered us money back, which we're not very interested in," he said.
"We just wanted to make sure my mum's last request was that she was buried next to my dad because they've been together 40 years."
Mr Robinson said after contacting the council the family were told his mother could be cremated and placed in the gap between the two plots "which she doesn't want to do and it did distress her a little bit."
"I just want it rectified," he said.
"Obviously I know there are two families involved, concerned here, I just want to know how the mistake was made when the plot was reserved next to it. I don't get how they've made that mistake."
Chapel St Leonards Parish Council apologised for the "terrible mistake" and said they were seeking guidance from the Lincoln Diocese and the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management.
