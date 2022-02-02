Daniel Boulton jailed for Bethany Vincent and Darren Henson murders
A man who murdered his ex-girlfriend and her nine-year-old son has been jailed for a minimum of 40 years.
Bethany Vincent, 26, and Darren Henson - also known as DJ - were found stabbed to death at their home in Louth, Lincolnshire, on 31 May 2021.
Daniel Boulton, 30, was found guilty of murder on Tuesday following a trial at Lincoln Crown Court.
DJ's father, Kieran Henson, told the court "no sentence in the world will be enough for what he has done".
Boulton had pleaded guilty to manslaughter mid-trial but had continued to deny murder, claiming he was suffering from a mental health condition at the time.
Passing sentence, Mr Justice Pepperall said Boulton had subjected Ms Vincent and her son to "abhorrent physical and psychological abuse" and described him as a "very dangerous man" who took "pleasure" in inflicting violence.
"Each murder was brutal and involved significant blunt force trauma before you struck the fatal blows with your knife," he told Boulton.
"Furthermore, such non-fatal violence added to the suffering and horror of these brutal murders."
During his trial the court heard Boulton walked 28 miles to Ms Vincent's house on High Holme Road where he stabbed her nine times.
He then went upstairs to DJ's bedroom and stabbed him 14 times. Both mother and son suffered fatal injuries to the heart, as well as the head and other areas of the body.
Boulton went on the run and was arrested about 24 hours after the killings following a manhunt.
Prosecutors said Ms Vincent had a restraining order against domestic abuser Boulton but he "repeatedly" broke these and continued to harass his ex.
She and her son had been due to move to an address unknown to Boulton just a few days after they were murdered, the court heard.
Mr Justice Pepperall described Boulton as "manipulative and controlling" and said his violence towards Ms Vincent was "borne out of a desire to control her life and a deep sense of frustration when you did not get your own way".
"Your abuse ran far deeper than the cuts and bruises that you inflicted in earlier offences against her, but included vile psychological abuse.
"You patronised her, you put her down, you made her feel small, you criticised every aspect of her life. You expected her to forsake her family, you insisted that she give up her own son, and you even uttered the most horrific threats about wanting DJ dead in her presence."
