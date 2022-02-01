Daniel Boulton guilty of Bethany Vincent and Darren Henson murders
A man has been found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her nine-year-old son.
Bethany Vincent, 26, and Darren Henson - also known as DJ -were found stabbed to death at their home in Louth, Lincolnshire, on 31 May 2021.
Daniel Boulton, 30, was convicted after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court.
He had pleaded guilty to manslaughter mid-trial but had continued to deny murder, claiming he was suffering from a mental health condition at the time.
Jurors took less than 60 minutes to convict him of both murders with shouts of "yes" from the public gallery as the guilty verdicts were returned.
During the three-week trial, the court heard Boulton walked 28 miles to Ms Vincent's house on High Holme Road where he stabbed the 26-year-old mother nine times.
He then went upstairs to DJ's bedroom where he stabbed the nine-year-old 14 times. Mother and child both sustained fatal injuries to the heart.
He went on the run after the killings and was arrested after a 24-hour manhunt.
Prosecutors said Ms Vincent had a restraining order against domestic abuser Boulton, including one issued about three months before the attacks.
However, Boulton "repeatedly broke" these, the court heard, and continued to harass his ex.
The court heard Boulton developed a "hatred" for DJ, who was severely autistic, and had spoken of how he wanted to wipe out his ex's "whole bloodline".
He had bombarded Ms Vincent with 900 messages over the weekend prior to the killings, the court heard, and on the day of the attack had "loitered for hours" her home.
Boulton spent the night on the run and the next day he assaulted off-duty police officer PC Stephen Dennis, who spotted Boulton during a dog-walk near Hubbards Hill, Louth, and tried to detain him.
The fugitive was eventually cornered on a farm and Tasered by armed officers, jurors heard.
Through his defence barrister, Boulton claimed he was on "autopilot" at the time of the murders and had suffered a "loss of control".
He had told a psychiatrist of his desire to "Romeo and Juliet" his ex, adding: "I probably just wanted to kill myself."
Experts agreed the defendant was suffering from a dissocial personality disorder, but prosecutor Kath Goddard told the jury Boulton had planned and was "fully in control" of his actions.
Judge Justice Pepperall told Boulton he would be facing a life prison term when he is sentenced on Wednesday.
