Daniel Boulton guilty of Bethany Vincent and Darren Henson murders

Chris Cook, independent chair of the Lincolnshire Safeguarding Children's Partnership, which is conducting the joint review with the Safer Lincolnshire Partnership, said: "The overall purposes of such reviews are to prevent or reduce the likelihood of similar incidents of domestic abuse and homicide/harm to children, to improve service responses in these areas and to identify any improvements that should be made by persons in the area to safeguard and promote the welfare of children and victims of domestic abuse."