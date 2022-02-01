Scredington cable theft sees villagers cut off from landlines and broadband
More than 150 Lincolnshire villagers have been left without landlines and fibre broadband after thieves stole thousands of feet of copper cable.
About 6,500ft (2,000m) of cable owned by BT was stolen from Mareham Lane in Scredington, near Sleaford, at about 20:30 GMT on Thursday, police said.
Openreach said 180 customers had been affected and repair work was under way.
Anyone who saw suspicious activity or a van operating at around the time of the theft has been asked to contact police.
Openreach said the repairs needed were a "significant piece of work" that could take some time and it would have a clearer idea how long repairs would take later.
A spokesperson said: "It's really disappointing that local people here are bearing the brunt of criminal behaviour.
"Around 180 properties are without phone and broadband. We know how disruptive this is and we're doing everything we can to carry out the repair as quickly as possible."
In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: "The offenders may have been along the side of the road while they stole the cables and they may have had a van working at night in a remote location."
Officers would carry out extra patrols overnight in rural locations, the force added.
