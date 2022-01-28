Lincolnshire Police boss hopes to limit future tax rises
- Published
Council tax payers will be asked for an extra £9.99 a year for policing in 2022/23, Lincolnshire's Police and Crime Commissioner has said.
Marc Jones said he was aware of the impact on people's personal budgets and hoped to limit future council tax rises.
The 3.75% increase will raise an extra £2.4m and pay for an extra 67 officers.
Lincolnshire's Police and Crime Panel will be asked to approve the plan on 4 February.
The increase planned for 2022/23 will mean residents in Band D properties will be paying £70.83 a year, 34% more, than they were in 2017.
Mr Jones admitted he had been "sceptical" about asking residents for more cash at a time when many were struggling to cope with the "Covid pandemic and its economic impact".
However, a survey in December, which received 3,000 responses, revealed 75% were prepared to pay at least 5% more in council tax.
"They have made it clear they want to see continued investment in the policing services that protect their families, homes, community and way of life and are prepared to, in part, fund this through their Council Tax contributions," Mr Jones told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Even though most will be asked to pay as little as 13-19p a week more I do not for a second underestimate the difficulties our communities face in their personal budgets," he added.
He said the additional 67 officers would include 12 Community Beat Managers, increasing "visible policing and protection for our communities".
Mr Jones said he would look to cap council tax increases to 3.75% next year dropping to 3.62% and 3.49% in the following two.
