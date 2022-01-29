Lincolnshire flagpole plan branded waste of money by critics
Critics have branded proposals to install flagpoles across a county in advance of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee "a waste of money".
Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill said the plan would encourage pride in the local area.
It wants to put up nine poles, costing an estimated £700 each, in various towns around the borough.
But officials in Stamford, earmarked as a flagpole recipient, said the £6,300 project was a "ridiculous idea".
At a meeting on Monday, town councillors agreed to write to Mr Hill outlining residents' objections and warning the money could be better spent elsewhere.
The county council has also submitted planning applications for the 6m tall features in Boston, Grantham, Louth, Skegness and Lincoln.
'Extensive flagpoles'
During the meeting, Independent Steve Carroll said the cash could be used for more "pressing things" such as fixing potholes.
South Kesteven District Council leader Kelham Cooke, who represents Stamford East on the county council, questioned the benefits it would bring to the town.
He said the Georgian streets of Stamford, which have been used as backdrops in numerous films and TV shows, already had "quite extensive flagpoles" dotted about.
However, he said he understood why the flagpole idea "was brought forward as part of the Jubilee and to promote civic pride".
Mr Hill argued: "We have so much to celebrate as a county and as a nation, and this will particularly be the case in 2022 with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and plans for enhanced Lincolnshire Day celebrations.
"Flag-raising is just one way we will mark these and other events," he added.
Lincoln resident Louise Wilkinson, 41, said: "I don't think the council needs to spend money on encouraging people.
"Those people that want to do it will no doubt get their own flags and bunting, and those that aren't bothered will just treat it as an extra day off," she said.
The list of locations for the new fibreglass flagpoles includes:
- Boston Fire Station
- Grantham Fire Station
- Lincoln Myle Cross
- Lincoln County Emergency Centre
- Lincoln North Fire Station
- Louth Keily House
- Skegness Fire Station
- Stamford DC and Registration office
