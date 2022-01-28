Hemswell fire: 30,000 hay bales go up in smoke
Firefighters are still tackling a huge blaze involving thousands of hay bales.
The fire on Learoyd Road in Hemswell Cliff near Gainsborough broke out at about 13:00 GMT on Thursday.
More than 30,000 bales caught fire and residents have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed to avoid "smoke drift".
Three fire crews remain on site to dampen down and make sure it does not spread, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The site is a former RAF bomber base which closed in 1967 and was converted into industrial and agricultural use.
