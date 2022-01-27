Hemswell fire: 30,000 hay bales go up in smoke
Fire crews are tackling a huge blaze involving thousands of hay bales.
The fire on Learoyd Road in Hemswell Cliff near Gainsborough broke out at around 13:00 GMT, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
More than 30,000 bales are on fire and local residents have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed to avoid "smoke drift".
The site is a former RAF bomber base which closed in 1967 and was converted into industrial and agricultural use.
