Ted Vines: Coroner opens inquest into young footballer's death
- Published
An inquest has opened into the death of a young footballer who was killed in a crash in Lincolnshire.
Ted Vines, 12, from Alford, died after the Ford Galaxy in which he was a passenger collided with another car near Bardney on 16 January.
The inquest at Lincoln Coroners' Court heard he had been on his way to a match at the time of the crash and died as the result of a head injury.
Proceedings were adjourned for a full hearing to take place at a later date.
The 12-year-old was "loved by everyone", his family said.
He had been on his way to Branston to play football for Alford Under-12s when the crash happened, they added.
Alford Town Football Club has since launched a memorial appeal, with donations going to projects or initiatives to help others, and an event to celebrate Ted's life.
