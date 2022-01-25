Daniel Boulton trial: Murder accused encouraged police to shoot him
A man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her nine-year-old son encouraged armed police to shoot him during an arrest, a jury has heard.
Daniel Boulton was arrested at Hallington House Farm, near Louth, on 1 June 2021, a day after killing Bethany Vincent and Darren Henson.
A jury at Lincoln Crown Court heard Mr Boulton asked officers to shoot him before he was Tasered and arrested.
The 30-year-old has denied murder but has admitted their manslaughter.
Mr Boulton, from Skegness, tried to get in the farm manager's car after assaulting an off-duty police officer, the jury was also told.
He is alleged to have run away from PC Stephen Dennis, who had tried to detain him while walking his dog near Hubbards Hill in Louth.
Mr Boulton had spent the night in a nearby cottage after stabbing to death his former partner Ms Vincent and her son Darren, the court heard.
The jury heard Hallington House Farm manager Greta Roberts was driving through the property when she saw a man with a blue rope around his neck run out from the side of the silage store.
In a statement read out in court, Mrs Roberts said she realised the man was probably the suspect wanted by police and instinctively locked her vehicle as he came towards her car and tried the door handle.
"I put my foot down and drove away," she said.
A silver kitchen knife was taken from Mr Boulton after he was arrested at the farm and he was also found to have two skateboard-type pads on his knees.
The court heard Mr Boulton, of Alexandra Road, asked an officer at Skegness Police Station: "Does this happen often when people kill their girlfriend?"
The trial continues.
