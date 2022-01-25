Boston murder: Victim's mother says couple would 'bicker'
The mother of a man alleged to have been stabbed by his partner has told a court the couple would "bicker a lot".
Charlie Stevenson, 21, of Portland Street, Boston, denies murdering Christopher Higgs, 21, at her home in 2021.
He was found with a single stab wound to his heart on 14 July after Ms Stevenson called the ambulance service.
Prosecutors allege Ms Stevenson "deliberately" stabbed Mr Higgs, who she shared a child with.
Giving evidence at Lincoln Crown Court, Mr Higgs' mother Jody Manchester said he had an older brother and two sisters.
He had grown up in Surrey and was diagnosed with ADHD and then autism when he was 12.
Mr Higgs had been taken into care at 12, but kept in regular contact with his mother and later returned to the family.
He met Ms Stevenson in 2018.
"Sometimes they were alright, but they did bicker a lot," Ms Manchester said during her evidence.
Prosecutor Christopher Donnellan QC asked if she had seen injuries on her son during his relationship with Ms Stevenson.
Ms Manchester replied: "Yes,"
She added: "Black eyes, scratches down his neck, and a lot of the time his clothes were ripped."
Ms Manchester said she had regular conversations with the couple by video call and had witnessed an incident at her home in Surrey where Ms Stevenson punched Mr Higgs.
He responded by pulling her hair.
The court has heard Mr Higgs was moving between his mother's home in Surrey and his brother's home in Spalding, while Ms Stevenson and their child lived in Boston.
Ms Manchester said in evidence she was aware her son should not have been staying with Ms Stevenson because of a bail condition due to an incident involving the couple.
Defence barrister James Newton-Price QC argued Mr Higgs could be violent towards Ms Stevenson.
"I have never seen it, but it is possible," Ms Manchester replied.
Ms Manchester added she knew of incidents where Mr Higgs was alleged to have assaulted Ms Stevenson and accepted on one occasion she had to call the police.
She said the level of violence between the pair was "equal" and accepted Mr Higgs would regularly use cannabis.
The trial continues.
