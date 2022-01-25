Weston in Spalding fire: Woman found dead after house blaze
A woman has been found dead following a fire at a house in a Lincolnshire village.
Police said officers were called to reports of a blaze at a property in Broadgate, in Weston in Spalding at 15:40 GMT on Saturday.
Following a search, the emergency services discovered the body of a woman in her 60s inside.
No cause of death has been given but Lincolnshire Police said it was being treated as "non-suspicious".
The force said its "thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time".
