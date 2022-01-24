BBC News

Runaway Lincolnshire wallaby caught after 18-day walkabout

Image source, RSPCA: Justin Stubbs
Ant was finally caught in a humane trap set in nearby woodland

A runaway wallaby which evaded capture for nearly three weeks has finally been caught and returned home.

Ant, a Bennet's Wallaby, escaped from Tiny Steps Petting Farm near Bourne in Lincolnshire on 5 January.

Named after TV host Ant McPartlin, the missing marsupial avoided capture three times before being caught on Sunday.

Owner Tracy Hall said he had been found "happy and unphased" in nearby woodland and is due to be reunited with pal Dec later this week.

Writing on Facebook she said: "Great news... Ant is finally home, safe and sound! While checking the feeding stations this morning, Ant was found in the cage, very calm and not particularly phased by it."

Image source, Tiny Steps
Ant evaded capture for nearly three weeks after escaping from the petting zoo

After two days' rest and separation Ant will be checked by the vet on Tuesday before being reunited with Dec.

Ms Hall said they had reinforced the paddock where they duo have been living since December but feared Ant may make another attempt to escape.

"He's such a strong wallaby, we're a bit worried about the fencing if he goes outside with Dec as he's been building up his muscles while he's been out," she said.

Image source, Tiny Steps
Ant's friend Dec is described as the "more cautious" of the pair

