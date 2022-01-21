A1: Drivers warned of delays after serious crash in Lincolnshire
Drivers have been warned to expect delays after a section of the A1 was closed when a lorry smashed into the central reservation.
The vehicle was travelling southbound close to Stamford in Lincolnshire at 06:50 GMT when the accident happened.
Emergency services are at the scene. No details of injuries have been released.
The southbound carriageway is expected to be closed until the afternoon with one lane also closed northbound.
