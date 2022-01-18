Daniel Boulton admits Bethany Vincent and Darren Henson manslaughter
A man who fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her nine-year-old son has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Daniel Boulton, 30, admitted to killing Bethany Vincent and Darren Henson on the second day of his Lincoln Crown Court trial.
He continues to deny murdering the pair at their home in Louth, Lincolnshire, last May.
Prosecutors previously told the court Mr Boulton claimed he was suffering from a mental health condition.
Judge Mr Justice Pepperall told the jury the defendant accepted causing the unlawful deaths of Ms Vincent and her son, known as DJ, and they would have to decide whether he was guilty of murder.
He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with intent to resist arrest and burgling an empty cottage the day after the killings .
Katherine Goddard QC said Mr Boulton's relationship with Ms Vincent began in March 2019 but he had become increasingly violent towards her and her family.
The court heard that, following a complaint to police in November 2019, Mr Boulton "repeatedly broke" an order not to contact Ms Vincent.
